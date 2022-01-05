This 100% Silk Top Is Just $36 — And a Jessica Alba Favorite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s say we’re playing a word association game and the word “silk” comes up. What other word pops into your head? Luxurious? Fancy? Smooth? Flowy? Silk is all of those things, but if we had to guess, we’d say the most popular response would be “expensive.” When we see silk, we see dollar signs!

We’ve tried wearing faux silk before, but cheap satin pieces have proven that sometimes it’s better to not even try. They’re hot and sweaty and end up ruined after a wash or two. But real silk is so expensive! Right? Well, maybe not always. What if we told you you could grab a wildly versatile, 100% silk top for under $40 on Amazon Prime? And what if even Jessica Alba were a fan?

Get the LilySilk Basic Silk Camisole for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Alba actually has a section of personally curated products on Amazon’s website, featuring her favorites in fashion, beauty, home and more. These picks were put together as gift ideas, but they’re proving to be fabulous for treating yourself too. If you are looking to grab this cami as a birthday or Valentine’s Day gift though, it does come in a great gift box!

This camisole is made from 100% mulberry silk, so it’s the real deal. It’s lightweight, it’s flowy, it’s wrinkle-resistant and it’s super skin-friendly. You don’t have to be afraid of how delicate it looks though — it’s actually very durable and rip-resistant! This is a piece made to be worn again and again.

Get the LilySilk Basic Silk Camisole for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This cami has a slight V-neckline, and we obviously need to point out the spaghetti straps, because they’re actually adjustable! This is a major win when it comes to getting the most flattering, beautiful fit, whether you’re lounging at home or heading out for a candlelit dinner date.

This top will seriously work with anything. Wear it with ripped jeans, with your favorite pajama pants, with a flared skirt or with corduroy trousers. Wear it with heels or sneakers, booties or flats — and don’t forget to accessorize! It’s gorgeous on its own but simple enough to act as a solid foundation for a more creative look. It’s almost impossible to go wrong when styling this top, and that just makes it even more of an essential Amazon buy. Adding to cart…now!

Get the LilySilk Basic Silk Camisole for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from LilySilk here and check out more of Jessica Alba’s personal picks here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!