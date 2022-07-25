2 Days Only! Take Up to 40% Off Select Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik Shoes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Designer shoes! Truly music to our ears. The music abruptly stops, however, when we have to actually pay for them. When it comes to full-price designer shoes, we won’t even consider shelling out the cash. When we can save hundreds on a pair of heels, sandals, boots, sneakers or flats from a luxury brand like Jimmy Choo or Manolo Blahnik, however, it’s a different story!

For two days only, Saks Fifth Avenue is offering up to 40% off select Jimmy Choo and Monolo Blahnik shoes with code JULY40. This sale starts July 25 and ends on July 27. Check out our favorite finds you can nab for less below!

These Glittery Heels

Even Dorothy will be envious of your shoes’ sparkle when you’re rocking these silver stilettos! Sparkling glitter covers the upper, while a leather lining keeps things smooth on the interior. And the 3.35-inch stiletto heel is show-stopping! A great shoe for a night out, or maybe even your wedding!

Get the Jimmy Choo Romy Glitter Pumps (originally $750) for just $450 with code JULY40 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

These Edgy Sandals

These slip-on sandals feature a lug sole — one of our favorite fashion trends right now — plus a calf leather upper for supple comfort. They’re made in Italy, but we bet they’d earn you compliments all around the world!

Get the Manolo Blahnik Gadmu Leather Sandals (originally $695) for just $417 with code JULY40 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

These Pearlescent Sneakers

Jimmy Choo knows how to make the pearl look seriously shine. These sneakers feature imitation pearls and a luxe leather trim for an all-over elevated look that will seriously dress up all of your favorite casual outfits. Definitely wear them with dresses too!

Get the Jimmy Choo Hawaii Leather Low-Top Sneakers (originally $695) for just $417 with code JULY40 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

These Satin Flats

Upgrade from your simple ballet flats and find pure elegance with this pair! Their silky satin upper is adorned with a jewel embellishment, and the pointed toe just perfects things. They’re nice and comfy too, thanks to the padded insole. Available in both blue and black!

Get the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 25 Embellished Satin Flats (originally $955) for just $573 with code JULY40 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

These Aesthetic-Mixing Combat Boots

These lace-up caramel combat boots have that tough look we love, but they have a glitzy side to them too. The outer side of each shoe, specifically, has a crystal-embellished belt buckle. Totally eye-catching!

Get the Jimmy Choo Cora Embellished Suede Combat Boots (originally $1,295) for just $777 with code JULY40 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop more Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik shoe deals with code JULY40 at Saks Fifth Avenuefor a limited time !

