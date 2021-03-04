JoJo Fletcher Wore These Exact Booties While Filming ‘The Bachelor’

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’ve been treated to an array of Bachelor Nation cameos throughout the most recent seasons, and it’s always a pleasant surprise when JoJo Fletcher appears! Every time she pops up on an episode of the show, she brings an air of joy to the screen — and the 30-year-old even temporarily took over hosting duties during Tayshia Adams‘ season in 2020.

One of the reasons Fletcher is a fan favorite is surely because she consistently rocks some seriously chic outfits! Her style is completely classic, and while filming for Matt James’ Bachelor season, she showcased the most gorgeous suede boots. We immediately fell in love, and were lucky enough to find the same exact pair on sale for 25% off!

Get the Marc Fisher LTD Alva booties (originally $199) on sale with free shipping for $150, available from Zappos!

These boots from Marc Fisher are so timeless — they’re the type of footwear that you can invest in knowing they’ll be a staple in your collection for years to come. They’re made from a buttery soft suede material that’s cut in an ultra-sleek fashion. These boots are designed to mold to your feet, and this particular type of leather is incredibly easy to wear.

They are a slip-on style boot, and the top extends just past the ankle. These boots have hidden elastic panels that stretch to make sliding your feet into them smooth and effortless, plus there’s a tab in the back to pull if you need extra assistance. We adore the sharp pointed toe, which is a particularly trendy silhouette at the moment — and the modest block heel adds the right amount of height without causing discomfort!

The best part about these boots? For starters, you can wear them year-round. They go with long skinny jeans, denim cut-offs, dresses, skirts and so much more. They may not be the ultimate heavy-duty winter boots or shoes to pick when dealing with wet weather, but their versatility is remarkable. As we said earlier, these shoes are a solid investment — and now that they’re on sale, there’s never been a better time to channel JoJo Fletcher!

