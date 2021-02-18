Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s true: We like to keep our wardrobes updated to reflect the hottest fashion trends — but when it comes to our underwear, we’re simply not paying attention to the latest and greatest on the market. Chances are, you’re similar to Us — in which case, it may be high time to ditch your old undies and replace them with some fresh new options!

Here’s the thing — quality underwear isn’t always cheap. If you’re hoping to do a complete purge of all your undergarments, you’ll likely run up a budget-busting intimates bill. That’s one of many reasons why shoppers hold onto their skivvies long past their expiration date, but luckily, we found an alternative (and affordable) way to solve this problem. Thanks to this set, you can get up to 20 pairs for under $30 — that’s less than $2 each!

Get the Jooniyaa’s Women Variety of Underwear Pack T-Back Thong G-String Panties for prices starting at just $20, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

This underwear variety pack from Jooniyaa, which includes a range of different thong styles, is a serious Amazon steal. There are two sizes — a 10-pack and a 20-pack — and the prices are truly hard to believe. Best of all, the quality of these panties is next-level! Shopper after shopper admits to being endlessly impressed with these sets. One self-described “Victoria’s Secret snob” even said they are obsessed with every single pair!

Get the Jooniyaa’s Women Variety of Underwear Pack T-Back Thong G-String Panties for prices starting at just $20, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

As far as we’re concerned, these sets are the easiest and most efficient way to upgrade your underwear collection. The only caveat? Well, there’s an emphasis on variety here — you can’t choose which colors arrive to your doorstep. But given the wallet-friendly energy and bestseller status, we suggest you roll the dice and take a chance. Out with the old, and in with the new!

See it: Get the Jooniyaa’s Women Variety of Underwear Pack T-Back Thong G-String Panties for prices starting at just $20, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Jooniyaa and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!