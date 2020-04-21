Over 3,000 Shoppers’ Lives Were Changed by These Mood-Boosting Supplements

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Feeling like you’re in need of a mood boost? You’re definitely not alone. We’re all going through a lot right now. Some of us already felt like we had too much on our plate, and now things have just been elevated and maximized to the extreme. It’s normal if you’re feeling anxious, stressed or upset — but obviously it’s not ideal.

While many of us take supplements and vitamins to improve our digestive health, there is another type out there you might want to consider. Happy Healthy Hippie creates supplements called Joy-Filled, and these little vegan capsules have managed to put a smile on over 3,000 reviewers’ faces!

Get the Happy Healthy Hippie Joy-Filled supplements for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as April 28, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

These supplements are 100% plant-based and non-GMO. They’re made to support a positive mood and relax both the mind and the body. Remember that it’s best to consult a doctor first before trying them out, and know that these supplements are not a substitute for medication or therapy. Thousands of shoppers, however, say that they actually changed their lives!

These supplements are infused with specific doses of healing ingredients. Its seven special herbs, specifically, may increase the production of GABA, “a key neurotransmitter that works to reduce restlessness and promote an overall calming effect.” These herbs have been used for centuries and may be the perfect thing to give you that “glass half-full” attitude!

Shoppers say that once they’ve taken these supplements, their body just refuses to be anxious. While their brain is usually moving at 100 mph, Joy-Filled has them feeling calm and collected — finally able to go with the flow. It really has filled them with joy! Their sad tears have become happy tears, and they’re even feeling relief from symptoms like chest tightness. They love being in control of their emotions, and say they’re finally starting to feel human again!

With consistent use of these supplements, you may notice a positive state of mind, a lack of stress, reduced mental and physical fatigue, heightened focus and energy, more endurance and a sense of calm. They basically claim to do it all. All you need to do, however, is take two per day, either in the morning or at night with food. That’s it!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

