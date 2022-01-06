This Bamboo Pajama Set Is Made for Hot Sleepers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: It’s a serious struggle to score suitable pajamas if you’re a hot sleeper — even in the thick of winter! When it’s freezing outside, warmer sleepwear is a must — but not a pair that overheats and leaves you sweating while you’re catching some shut-eye.

If this issue sounds familiar to you, a prime material to shop for is bamboo. It offers remarkable cooling abilities, even when you’re wearing a full-length pajama set like this one from Joyaria! This option has become a major bestseller on Amazon thanks to its comfortable nature, and shoppers who deal with this pesky problem are truly relieved to have come across a find dedicated to them.

Get the Joyaria Women’s Soft Bamboo Pajama Set for prices starting at $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

These pajamas are made from a bamboo viscose material, which reviewers claim feels incredibly soft and luxurious. The bamboo infusion in the fabric provides additional breathability and can wick away moisture to keep you effortlessly cool while you sleep.

While many tend to assume that a pair of shorts or a tank set may be ideal if you skew warmer at night, the extra coverage this set promises will be beneficial as temperatures continue to plunge. Despite the full-length silhouette, one shopper noted that “somehow” these pajamas manage to keep them both cool yet warm at the same time. This is exactly what hot sleepers need in the winter!

Get the Joyaria Women’s Soft Bamboo Pajama Set for prices starting at $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

The set comes with a drawstring pair of flare pants and a matching long-sleeve top, both of which are complete with classic pipe trimming for the quintessential nighttime look. Wearing these pajamas will make you feel particularly put-together when you get out of bed for a morning cup of joe. You might even be able to get away with donning the set during your Zoom meetings with the right added accessories! This top-quality sleep set is timeless, so prepare for the ultimate beauty rest. Dreamy!

See it: Get the Joyaria Women’s Soft Bamboo Pajama Set for prices starting at $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Joyaria and shop all of the sleep and lounge sets available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!