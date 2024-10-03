Juicy Couture x Athena Club: The Pink Shave Set You Need

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Were you a Juicy Couture lover during the early 2000s? The brand, which shot to a household name after being on the bodies of Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and more A-listers during the decade, has become a mainstay — whether in their wardrobe lexicon or cultural cache of memories — for many fashionistas. Recently, the brand partnered with Athena Club, the body wellness brand — on a collaborative living of shaving equipment that lives up to both of the brand’s reputations. We found the new shave set, and it’s only $42 at Athena Club now!

This Juicy Couture x Athena Club Perfect Shave Set is a price-conscious, fashionable way to rid yourself of body hair — seriously. The set consists of a fluffy shave butter, a gentle sugar scrub, a razor and a carrying pouch that all focus on one color: pink — the Juicy Couture staple. All the body products come in a limited-edition sweet escape scent that we’re sure you’ll love!

Get the Juicy Couture x Athena Club Perfect Shave Set for $42 (was $57) at Athena Club!

We love how coordinated this limited edition set is and how it feels reminiscent of the good old days (the early aughts).

While this collaboration doesn’t have any reviews, purchasing calmly knowing that the razors and skincare products from Athena Club come highly rated. The brand worked with popular brands in the past and use science for support while striving to create products that keep the health of Earth at the forefront.

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a fun way to channel your Y2K nostalgia into your beauty routine, this shave set from the Juicy Couture x Athena Club collab could help you do it seamlessly.

