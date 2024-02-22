Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, your hair may feel dull and lifeless, and no matter how much you alter your routine, nothing seems to change. Whether it’s split ends or dehydration, your tresses are crucial. Many of Us derive confidence from our manes, so investing in the best haircare products to protect and moisturize our locks only makes sense. Julianne Hough, star of films like Footloose and Safe Haven, knows a thing or two about shiny hair maintenance — and we found her favorite hair elixir for $35 at Amazon!

In an interview with The Strategist, Hough said she loves to jazz up the texture of her hair. “This is kind of like a leave-in conditioner,” Hough told the publication. “I have straight hair that can look kind of dead and dull sometimes. This gives it a nice texture. I spritz it all over my hair, scrunch it a bit, let it dry, and I’m good to go. I’ve tried lots of other texturizing sprays before but most leave my hair feeling very crunchy. This leaves my hair feeling soft and conditioned and natural.”

Get the IN COMMON Magic Myst Universal Hair Elixir for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 22, 2024, but may be subject to change.

The IN COMMON Magic Myst Universal Hair Elixir will make the perfect addition to your haircare routine. This elixir strives to eliminate frizz, hydrate and rebalance, protect and soften your hair. It also helps to seal cuticles to stop the forging of split ends. In terms of restrictions, it’s suitable for all hair types and textures.

This hair elixir is versatile and can be used before or after the shower — although applying it to damp to wet hair may yield better results. If you use it on dry hair, you’ll help refresh and soften your follicles — and if you use it on wet hair, you can easily detangle your tresses.

While reviewing and gushing over this hair elixir, an Amazon reviewer said, “This spray is actually amazing, almost magical! A couple of sprays after a bath or shower, and the conditioning works immediately for detangling when braking! A1 quality with a lovely smell.”

One more happy Amazon shopper added, “I love this stuff. It definitely works wonders on my hair. It minimizes flyaways, and most importantly, it’s a great heat protectant, and I love the way it makes my hair smell when I use it.”

If you desperately need a way to de-frizz and add shine to your hair without investing too much extra time, this Julianne Hough-approved hair elixir could do the trick!

