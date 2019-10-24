



is all about practice! From the ballroom to the bathroom, there is nothing more important to the Dancing With the Stars champion than nailing down each and every one of her routines to perfection. Now, what’s the secret to her success? Naturally, it’s obvious: taking it one step at a time.

Unfortunately, we may never score as big in the ballroom as she does, but what can we do? Come in a close second with this top-rated hair product that she’s seriously devoted to. The 31-year-old recently revealed in a Health article that this is the “holy grail she can’t live without.” With her stamp of approval, we’re completely onboard.

See it: Grab a bottle of the UNITE Hair 7 Seconds Detangler Leave-In Conditioner for $30 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2019, but are subject to change.

One would fairly assume that Hough’s grooming regimen is quite extensive — but she’s revealed that it’s anything but! The bombshell notes that she tries to “live without a lot,” and solely relies on three products — one of them being the UNITE Hair 7 Seconds Detangler Leave-In Conditioner.

Now, there’s a good reason for this. She explains this leave-in conditioner is perfect for anyone (like herself) who’s trying to avoid applying any excess heat to their hair. That’s right, we can all wave goodbye to our blowdryers!

This weightless formula will not only do things like repair, strengthen and protect our hair but it’ll do so without even flipping a switch. Instead, all we need here is four-to-six spritzes of this spray applied directly to our follicles.

She continues, “If I put that in, I just feel like it can dry and be great,” and we are super excited by this prospect. Not only is it a “leave-in” conditioner, apparently it’ll detangle hair, providing it with thermal and UV protection all day long. This is pretty important, since we’re constantly exposing our hair to sunlight during the day. We can now do so worry-free!

So, what’s the verdict? Does anyone besides Hough love this product? Yes, indeed! Countless reviewers could not get over just how much of a “game-changer” this conditioner is.

Many of them loved how it “detangled instantly” and “solved all of their [hair-related] problems” — and even did so with a “fresh fruity scent.” That’s great — but the versatility is even better. It appears to work on all hair types — from thin to thick, straight to curly and in-between.

Not only is this perfect product Julianne Hough’s holy grail day in and day out, but it also happens to be the prized possession of many reviewers too!

