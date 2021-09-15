Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we’re chilling at home or having a casual day out, there’s no reason to wear an underwire bra — or any type of bra that creates discomfort. Bralettes are clearly the way to go! They offer the perfect amount of support that we need if we’re just wearing a T-shirt or a tank, and sometimes, they can even function as a top on their own.

We have so many different bralette styles in our dresser, but our new obsession might be this ribbed beauty we found from JUST BEHAVIOR. It’s incredibly simple, but there are certain details that make it special — and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know!

Get the JUST BEHAVIOR Low Back V Neck Ribbed Bralette for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

First up, this is a one-size bralette — which we don’t see on the market too often. Here are the specs: This bralette may fit cup sizes ranging from A to D, and band sizes ranging from 32 to 38. We checked out what reviewers had to say about the sizing, and they were impressed with how well it fit — despite not offering multiple options! It might not work for particularly large busts, but this bralette has enough stretch to accommodate a slew of sizes.

The ribbed material certainly adds to this bralette’s stretch value and makes it that much more comfortable, but one of our favorite features is the incredibly low back! You don’t often come across bralettes that dip as low as this one does, and we’re completely enamored with the aesthetic.

Get the JUST BEHAVIOR Low Back V Neck Ribbed Bralette for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

You can rock this bralette underneath tops or wear it on its own with some high-waisted leggings or joggers. Athleisure goals! If you’re looking for another outfit idea, it will look sleek with high-waisted jeans and a kimono. Shoppers also say that if you have a low-back sweater and don’t want to have any straps showing underneath, this is the ultimate bralette to wear. We’re sold!

See it: Get the JUST BEHAVIOR Low Back V Neck Ribbed Bralette for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from JUST BEHAVIOR and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!