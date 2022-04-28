Feel Your Best With Just Thrive’s Scientifically-Backed Supplements

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

As the years go by, we tend to run into little issues and obstacles with our body. Suddenly our stomach isn’t agreeing with our favorite foods, we feel lethargic all day, we’re catching colds practically every month. We think, “Oh, it’s just aging.” And sure, it might be. But that doesn’t mean we have to accept it and just deal with the discomfort!

We can still be our best selves — and it’s okay if that requires a little bit of help. That’s what Just Thrive is here for. The brand offers a full line of scientifically-backed products designed to help people feel healthy, strong and happy. The founders originally partnered up with a world-leading microbiologist to offer potent probiotic strains without a prescription, and now, Just Thrive has blossomed into an incredible destination for self-care. Whether you’re looking for immune support, digestive support, emotional support (or something else), this product line may seriously change your life!

Want to see some popular picks that have Us super excited? We’ve picked out five below to get you started!

Probiotic

This is the supplement that started it all. This award-winning probiotic claims to produce antioxidants directly in the digestive system, offering immune, digestive and emotional health support for an all-around star of a product. This vegan, non-GMO pick may help encourage healthy weight management, and all it takes is one capsule per day!

Just Calm

Get excited, because this product just launched and it’s already making waves. Billed as a “groundbreaking new approach to flipping the switch on stress,” this mood support formula may be what you need to finally unwind. It features a proprietary “psychobiotic” strain known as BL 1714™!

Ultimate IgG Complete Immune Support

We’ve definitely been paying more attention to supporting our immune system over the past couple of years. That’s why we’re all about this IgG supplement. It may help produce immunoglobulin “troops” to protect you from viruses, infectious bacteria and more. It could also help strengthen your gut barrier!

Vitamin K2-7

This pharmaceutical-grade Vitamin k2-7 supplement is all about your heart and bone health. If you’re worried about your risk for osteoporosis and heart disease, this is a great find, claiming to help your body properly utilize vitamin D and calcium. This could help encourage healthy blood sugar levels, aid in nerve health and more!

Gut 4-tify

Once you start paying attention to your gut health, it can bring a world of change to your everyday life. This supplement, formulated with crucial amino acids and proprietary polyphenols, aims to support both digestive and immune health at once. Just a few capsules a day could help protect you from pathogens, allergens and toxins!

