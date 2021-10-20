Slow Burn This Exclusive Kacey Musgraves Scented Candle All Season Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As country crooner Kacey Musgraves sings on her Golden Hour album, “I’m alright with a slow burn.” And after discovering this new Boy Smells candle in collaboration with the Grammy winner, we’re alright with a slow burn too.

Fall is our favorite time of year for picking out pumpkins, exploring orchards and lighting cozy candles. Once that autumnal aroma wafts through the room, we instantly feel at ease. ‘Tis the season for candles that smell like crisp leaves, apple cider and cinnamon sugar. But it’s difficult to find a fall fragrance that appeals to everyone — some scents can be too sweet or too strong.

That’s why we were thrilled to find out that Nordstrom is now carrying a limited-edition version of Musgraves’ bestselling candle. The popular product originally sold out in less than a day, warranting a wait list of more than 15,000 people. Now you can finally snag this trendy fragrance for yourself. And with the holidays coming up, this candle makes a great gift for anyone on your list! One shopper shared, “I gifted this to my friend and she loves it! It is a soft, slightly sweet, slightly musky scent.” Spark joy with this Slow Burn Scented Candle.

Get the Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle for just $39 at Nordstrom!

The Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle is available exclusively at Nordstrom. Inspired by the singer-songwriter’s hit “Slow Burn,” this candle captures the essence of a folksy fall evening. Consisting of a coconut and beeswax blend, this spicy scent also features incense, black pepper, ginger zest, raspberry, cedarwood, vanilla and papyrus — it’s an aromatic amalgamation.

Back by popular demand, this curated candle is a crowd-pleaser! “I need a gallon size,” said one satisfied shopper. “This is the most unique, intoxicating, aesthetic, unbelievable candle I have ever burned.” Another review proclaimed: “Probably my favorite candle at the moment. If you love spicy darker scents, you’ll love this. The jar is a beautiful color too, so really this candle is just an all-around winner.”

Get the Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle for just $39 at Nordstrom!

Fans can’t get enough of Musgraves’ signature scent! “Sounds crazy, but I think if you like the song this candle is named after, you’re [going to] like this scent,” one shopper said. “There’s definitely some dry, golden hour desert vibes, like a warm summer evening.” Another review declared: “Favorite candle of all time! I am obsessed with this candle and love that Nordstrom is carrying it! Every time I burn this candle, I receive so many compliments about the fragrance it lets off.”

The aroma’s earthy notes pair perfectly with the peaceful sounds of country pop. For the ultimate serenity, light this candle and listen to Musgraves’ music while taking a bath. Indulge in some self-care with this Slow Burn Scented Candle or gift it to your nearest and dearest!

See It! Get the Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle for just $39 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Explore more from Boy Smells here and shop all candles at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!