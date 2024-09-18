Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: Cold weather makes finding clothes to wear in the morning a little harder. If you’re trying to hit your fitness goal or just want clothing that will move with the body, opting for jumpsuits can make the difference. Kandi Burruss, known for starring in the Real Housewives of Atlanta and creating chart-topping hits like Bills, Bills, Bills and No Scrubs, has a distinct style and radiant beauty. We found her favorite jumpsuit that we’re sure you’ll love, too — and it’s just $20 at Amazon!

In an interview with E! Entertainment, Burruss said this jumpsuit is her favorite because of how effective it is. “Somehow, it kind of sucks everything in right,” she told the publication. “For those of us who need the thighs to be smoothed, or if you need the belly to be sucked in a little bit, that one-piece jumper thing does miracles. Get you multiple colors.”

This OQQ ribbed jumpsuit is perfect for being active or lounging. It features a 90% nylon and 10% polyester material composition for a breathable, stretchy and sturdy option. We love the cut and fit of this option and how it can help suck in your belly fat for a seamless finish.

Get the OQQ Women’s Ribbed Jumpsuit for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of September 18, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Additionally, to style this jumpsuit, you could pair it with sneakers and a cute cropped hoodie for a functional ensemble that works for gym days and workouts. Or, you could rock it with slipping and thick socks for a look that works while running errands or lounging around the house. Further, it comes in five colors and has an S to L size range.

While reviewing and raving over this jumpsuit, a happy Amazon reviewer noted, “The quality of this fabric is great. It’s thick and comfortable and makes you look great. I am going to be purchasing more.”

One more reviewer said, “This is very comfortable and flattering. I will wear it for yoga, but I love this to be around the house, even for running errands, with a cute button-up over it. I want it in more colors!”

So, if you’re looking for a comfy, flexible option to wear while you accomplish every task on your list during a hectic day, this Kandi Burruss-approved jumpsuit could do the trick!

See it: Get the OQQ Women’s Ribbed Jumpsuit for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of September 18, 2024, but may be subject to change.

