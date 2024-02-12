Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s official: The Kansas City Chiefs have won Super Bowl LVIII in overtime! Football’s biggest night — which commenced earlier on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (the home stadium of the Las Vegas Raiders) — was an epic face-off between the Chiefs (the defending Super Bowl champions) and the San Francisco 49ers. The final score was 25 — 22.

To celebrate the massive moment in NFL history, a commemorative issue any member of the Chiefs Kingdom is bound to love has just been released. You can expect an in-depth look at the iconic season, a guide to the current Chiefs players detailing how the team got the job done on both sides of the line, a fun quiz to test your knowledge of the NFL and much more.

This victory marks the fourth Super Bowl win for the Chiefs, who have proven to be football royalty in recent years (thanks in part to famed quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, who recently set an NFL record for postseason receptions). The team’s popularity has soared among a new audience as of late — in case you’ve somehow missed it, Kelce is currently in a relationship with mega-star Taylor Swift, whose presence on the sidelines at Chiefs games garnered significant media attention throughout the season. In fact, Swift flew directly from a sold-out stop on the Eras tour in Tokyo, Japan to Las Vegas to cheer her beau on from a luxury suite (where guests also included Ice Spice, Blake Lively and Lana Del Rey).

Despite the hoards of Swifties who tuned in to catch a glimpse of the “All Too Well” songstress, Kelce recently confessed he doesn’t let the spotlight impact his abilities on the field. “You can’t put any more pressure than I put on myself,” the 34-year-old shared. “That’s just the heart of a competitor. She’s definitely brought a lot of new faces to the game and it’s been fun to experience that.”

Originally founded as the Dallas Texans back in 1959 by late businessman Lamar Hunt (whose family still owns the team), the Chiefs were established in 1963 after moving to Kansas City. Their current head coach is Andy Reid, the former coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, who has been widely credited for helping the Chiefs achieve dynastic status since joining the team in 2013.

Tonight’s Super Bowl victory concludes a star-studded weekend in Sin City, which brought out the likes of Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Bieber and more to enjoy the momentous occasion. The electrifying Super Bowl halftime show was headlined by Usher, and included special guests like Alicia Keys and Ludacris.

