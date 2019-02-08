When it comes to beauty, less is truly more! Clear, radiant skin is the goal for us all, but many foundation formulas can stand in the way. If you’re all about loving the skin you’re in and would love to flaunt a flawless glow sans the heavy makeup, we got you covered. Pack your matte foundation away this season and get your hands on a moisturizing, glowy option instead. Trust us — this pick is so good, even Kate Bosworth can’t get enough!

The Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation packs a powerful punch for a dewy makeup look. Formulated with jojoba oil to seal in moisture and vegetable collagen to improve elasticity, this foundation is ideal for any day. Made with a rich water content, this cream to liquid formula provides amazing coverage to leave you with a sheer finish for breathable, glowing skin. If sheer coverage is not your style, simply layer additional foundation and blend for a full-coverage finish.

See It! Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation

Bosworth also revealed to Rose Inc. that she uses the foundation on a daily basis and that she loves “its creamy, but nice coverage.” She also noted how the product is “not too heavy for everyday use.” We couldn’t agree more!

Try Now: Grab a bottle of Koh Gen Do Manifashi Moisture Foundation for radiant skin here!

