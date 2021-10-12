Kate Hudson’s $10 Secret to Waking Up Tired Skin in the Morning

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we look in the mirror after a rough night of tossing and turning, it often appears like there’s a literal zombie staring back at us. Our eyes, especially, give us away. They’re red and super puffy with dark circles and fine lines inching closer to becoming deep lines. We’ve tried the whole cold spoon trick, but while it feels nice, it’s not actually doing anything to nourish our skin for real, longer-lasting results.

This is the perfect time to grab a pair of eye masks instead, whether from your medicine cabinet or out of the fridge for an extra-cooling boost. It’s what Kate Hudson does when she’s dealing with super tired skin in the mornings — and these are the exact patches she uses!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

Get the Juice Beauty Stem Cellular InstantEye Lift Algae Mask for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Hudson shared a peek into her morning skincare routine on Instagram earlier this year, posting a short video featuring a couple of products she uses to wake up “tiiiirrrreeeed” skin. “Everybody loves a little beauty,” she said, “So, this is my morning routine — Juice Beauty Eye Patches.” She had them already applied in the video, but she was painting on this True Botanicals face mask as well if you want to add another of the actress’ favorites to your shopping cart!

It costs just $10 for these eye patches, which are actually made of freeze-dried algae instead of cotton. We love to see it, because not only is algae nutrient-rich and hydrating, but it’s not going to be potentially exposed to pesticides the way cotton is.

These eye masks were designed to provide an “instant eye lift,” and the key to that is more than just algae. It’s actually a two-step system. What you do is peel back the foil and drip in the included Stem Cellular Activator Fluid, waiting a bit until the patches are fully saturated. This is to help the masks perform at the “highest level of potency.” Then apply to the under-eye area and leave on for 10 minutes. Hot tip: You can also try moving the patches down to your laugh lines or upper lip after you’re done with the eye area for potential extra benefits!

With ingredients like organic cucumber, white tea and arnica extracts to calm puffiness, hyaluronic acid and chamomile to keep skin supple and ageless and organic aloe to hydrate and refresh, these clean, cruelty-free eye masks are waking us up just by reading about them. They’re for all skin types, so time to try them out!

