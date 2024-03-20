Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you struggle with waking up and actually looking like you got plenty of sleep the night before, you might want to try a new eye cream that can get the job done. If you’ve tried most of them, here’s the good news: there’s one celebrity-loved cream left that can transform your skin overnight. You’d trust Kate Hudson to steer you in the right direction, wouldn’t you?

Related: The 24 Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD You wake up in the morning, head to the bathroom, and look in the mirror. Something seems off. You seem different, but you just can’t put your finger on it. […]

The 100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream is an integral part of Kate’s daily routine, as she showcased in a TikTok where she showed off exactly the products she uses to prepare for the day and the order she uses them in. In her TikTok, the actress showed that she rinsed her face with just water first, then followed up with a few extra products. She used the eye cream as the fourth part of her skincare routine ahead of the hydrating Ilia Lip Wrap treatment mask.

Get the 100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream at Amazon for $29! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

This eye cream is from a bit of a smaller brand, but it has everything you need to make a real difference when it comes to how your eyes look. It comes packing a “potent” blend of caffeine to help boost circulation, collagen production, and antioxidant protection. It has three types of natural caffeine in it to get you going in the the early morning, which banishes bags, puffy eyes, and dull undereye areas.

Get the 100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream at Amazon for $29! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

It also has natural anti-aging elements, naturally, with rosehip oil, vitamin E, vitamin C, aloe, and rose hydrosol to reduce the visual effects of aging. It’s also great at adding hydration to the undereye with vanilla and soothing herbs to help make you look even more awake.

Get the 100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream at Amazon for $29! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Take Kate’s word for it and see if this eye cream can help deliver results – she uses hers every day to get ready, so it certainly could be worth a try, right?

Related: 17 Best Eye Creams for Puffiness in 2023 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more! Puffy eyes, a common skincare concern, can make you look tired and older than you feel. Fortunately, there are thousands of eye creams on the market today that can help reduce puffiness and leave […]

Not what you’re looking for? See more 100% Pure products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!