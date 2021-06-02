This Pleated Blue Skirt Is So Similar to Duchess Kate’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Another day, another stunning outfit from Duchess Kate. It’s not as though we’d expect anything less from the always-fashionable royal at this point, but we still love to see it! Kate has influenced our own wardrobe over and over again, and her recent trip to Scotland was no exception.

Duchess Kate and husband Prince William just visited the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, UK to help prepare meals. She wore a blue pleated skirt with a blue blazer to match, plus brown suede heels and a blue floral face mask. The skirt was especially everything to Us, and we knew we needed a similar piece ASAP!

Get the GOOBGS Pleated A-Line High Waist Swing Flare Midi Skirt for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Kate’s original Hope skirt costs about $135 — plus $25 or more for shipping, fees and taxes if you want it sent to the USA. We definitely wanted to find another option that was not only more affordable but would get to us much faster. To Amazon we went, and we soon found this lovely look-alike skirt on Prime!

This skirt is highly-rated and has a very similar look but a much lower price. It’s an A-line midi skirt with a mini lining underneath, so you get the same subtle contrast effect as Kate’s. It comes in multiple shades of blue too so you can pick and choose. There are actually over 40 colors and patterns available though, so don’t be shy about browsing around! Maybe a floral or a pretty pink is calling your name.

This skirt has an elasticized, high-rise waistband that’s constructed just a little wide for extra comfort. There’s a slight paper bag effect at the top too, which we obviously adore. Everything else is flowy, light, fun and totally chic. Even the sizing takes things easy, letting you pick between Small-Medium, Large-X-Large and XX-Large-3x-Large. Such a win for those of us between sizes, especially!

You could wear this skirt with a blazer, duchess style, but it’s very versatile overall. You could try it with a simple tank top and sandals for summer or dress it up with a silky cami and a pair of heels for a romantic date night. Royal style: achieved!

