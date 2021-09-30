Duchess Kate Reportedly Loves This ‘Zen’ Moisturizer — On Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s our issue with being stressed out. First of all, the fact that it’s happening in the first place. Obviously, we would love to live a stress-free life. Realistically though, we’re bound to be stressed now and again, whether from work, relationships, delayed flights or even a really close football game.

Back to our biggest issue though: the fact that we’re not only feeling stressed, but looking it too. Stress can have a major effect on your skin — whether it’s mental stress or physical stress from the weather. It can result in breakouts, redness, sagging skin, dark circles and other aging signs of fatigue. Plus, the more we furrow our brows, the deeper the wrinkles get! We need to find some zen — stat!

Get the Lancôme Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Moisturizing Cream-Gel Face Moisturizer (originally $48) for just $41 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Nabbing a good deal can definitely help take some of our stress away, but that’s only the beginning for this moisturizer. It’s so good at calming stressed skin, in fact, that Hello! has reported that Duchess Kate keeps a jar in her bathroom cupboard. We suppose we could see how being literal royalty — and a mom of three — could lead to some stress here and there. Or, you know, constantly.

This hybrid gel-cream has a super lightweight texture and is formulated to not feel sticky or greasy on skin. It’s oil-free too, making it such a great choice for oily or combination skin, especially. It’s dermatologist-tested and ready to combat environmental and emotional stress at a moment’s notice!

This moisturizer, which is made in France, claims to provide 24 hours of hydration, so even if you can’t find time for multiple self-care moments throughout the day, you’ll be set. It also claims to soothe while moisturizing, all while reducing signs of fatigue from skin. It also has a fresh, delicate fragrance that could help bring a smile to your face and zen to your mind!

Nordstrom reviewers say this cream makes their skin look “flawless,” as well as “rested and smooth. They say their skin feels “supple and soft” too. They say they can feel “instant hydration” upon application, and numerous shoppers also reported loving the “cooling” sensation on their skin. As for the light fragrance, they’re describing it as “delicious”!

It’s not every day you can find a royalty-approved product on sale at Nordstrom for under $50, but today is your lucky day, so take a deep breath and get ready to find your zen!

