30 Hours Only! Kathleen Barnes’ Collection of Chic, Versatile Pieces Is Here

Are you ready for this? There’s no time to waste here, so it’s time to buckle up, sit back and start shopping, stat. The newest collection on The Drop by Amazon is here, and this time around we’ve been blessed with nine new pieces from Kathleen Barnes, founder of fashion and lifestyle blog Carrie Bradshaw Lied!

Barnes’ goal with this collection was to create nine neutral, mix-and-match pieces that felt “sophisticated, chic and super versatile.” We’d say she nailed it without a doubt, and the fact that everything is under $60 makes it that much sweeter. Want something for yourself? You’ll have to be quick. This limited line is available for 30 hours only and the clock is already ticking. Each piece is made on demand to eliminate waste, but considering how fast pieces usually sell out on The Drop, we advise you to shop right now!

Some pieces are already gone, but you absolutely have to check out the Animal Print Cami while it’s still available. Barnes designed this cami to go with anything from jeans to black pants and a blazer, adding even more versatility to her collection. There’s a V-neckline in front, and the fabric flows loosely, draping down the body in a flattering fashion!

We love this top’s pretty, peachy-pink color and trendy animal print design. It’s a statement, and yet it’s so easy to style with anything and basically every color. Finish out summer by wearing it with denim shorts and sandals, and when the cold weather comes, try layering it over a fitted turtleneck top and tucking it into wide leg trousers. Booties are encouraged. Going out? Pair it with a flowy midi skirt and some heels! Just make sure to grab it before it’s gone for good!

