This Kathryn Hahn-Approved Hair Repair Treatment Is Just $30

Over the years, our hair can start to feel lifeless and dull. From frying, dying and chopping it, if you don’t treat your hair nicely, it will definitely tell on you. Moreover, investing in a hair repair treatment can help you nurse your tresses back to health. Kathryn Hahn, known for starring in Bad Moms, WandaVision and Agatha All Along, has beautiful tresses and an infectious smile. We found her favorite hair repair treatment — and it’s only $30 at Amazon!

In an interview with E! Entertainment, Hahn said she loved this hair treatment because of how effective it is. “I love all of their products because my hair is so dry – this [Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector] has helped bring life back to it.”

The Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Repairing Hair Treatment is perfect for bringing vitality back to lifeless, dull hair — seriously! It features a blend of healthy, natural oils that will help retain moisture and reduce frizzing.

Get the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Repairing Hair Treatment for $30 at Amazon!

To use the treatment, first, you should apply it to damp, towel-dried hair from roots to ends before you shampoo your locks. Then, leave it on for at least three minutes (up to ten minutes max if you’re up to it), and rinse it thoroughly before shampooing. Further, for the best results, you should use it two to three times per week for damaged hair.

While reviewing and gushing over this hair treatment, one Amazon reviewer noted, “I love this stuff. I use it once a week, and it keeps my hair from getting dry and damaged looking.”

Another reviewer said, “I have coarse, wavy, curly, and color-treated hair. This is perfect for controlling frizz and bonding those dried-out hairs. It really feels so nice and smooth.”

So, if you’re looking for a nourishing, easy way to nurse your tresses back to life, this Kathryn Hahn-approved option could do the trick.

