This year’s Fourth of July deals are absolutely fire(works). But one deal that’s, in the words of Kathy Hilton, looking particularly hunky dory, is the one on her favorite sunscreen, which is now marked down to just $4 on the 4th of July only!

When I tell you it’s truly once in a red, white and blue moon that, as a shopping writer, we see deals like this one, I really mean it! The Bliss Block Star SPF 30 Invisible Daily Tinted Sunscreen, of which the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she “can’t live without,” is now marked down 83% off as a part of Amazon’s 4th of July Sale. But you’ll want to act quickly on this one, because it will only last for 24 hours!

Get the Bliss Block Star SPF 30 Invisible Daily Tinted Sunscreen (originally $25) on sale for just $4 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Out of the “many different sunscreens” Hilton has tried, she, in an interview with The Strategist, said that this one is “the best” at protecting her “very sensitive skin.”

“I put it on my hands and face,” she said. “I just love the way it goes on. It’s actually a great primer if you decide that you’re going to go put a little makeup on.

Providing great sun protection, the sunscreen has an SPF of 30 and a zinc oxide mineral base. It has a slight tint to it, which provides a flawless natural finish, works great on all skin types and tones and, as Hilton pointed out, also makes a great makeup primer. It goes on with a silky smooth texture, provides a non-greasy finish and has zero white cast.

This sunscreen must have the luck of fours, because 4,000 shoppers have bought a tube of it in just the last month. On top of that, over 1,600 of them have left it a five-star rating.

One 51-year-old reviewer who has “oily, sensitive, and fairly light colored skin” said that this one is “the absolute best tinted sunscreen” they’ve used.

“This is the first time a product has applied evenly, has not caked or settled in lines, has not caused any distress to my skin, and has kept my complexion matte for the entire day,” they said. “I am able to use this product around my entire eye area, even on my eyelids, without ever experiencing stinging or burning.”

We’re not sure if the sunscreen will be on sale like this again, so our suggestion is to stock up while it’s still just $4. If you haven’t done the math already, right now you can grab six (yes, six!) of these sunscreens for the same cost as its original price. And considering her love for it, we have a feeling Hilton could be doing just the same this 4th of July. Don’t miss out on this one!

Looking for something else? Explore more from Bliss here and see more sunscreens here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

