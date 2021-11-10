This $43 Sweater Is Nearly Identical to Katie Holmes’ $328 Version

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Time for a new cardigan? Time for a new cardigan. Period! We’d say it’s never not the right time for a new cardigan, but it’s especially undeniable right now. Sweater weather is here and it’s not going to let up for quite a while, and that’s just the way we like it!

We think Katie Holmes would agree. Every time we see photos of her stepping out in New York City, we get so excited because we know she’s going to serve up yet another outfit as fashion inspiration. We fell in love with her cardigan from a recent spotting, but we worried if we were going to be able to find a similar one for an affordable price. Thankfully, all that worry was for naught!

Get the GHURFNP Autumn V Neck Knitted Cardigan for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Holmes was wearing a light grey Kate Spade cardigan with hot pink color-block details worth $328, layering it over a white tee and finishing up the look with blue jeans and black booties. We loved the contrast created by the colors of the cardigan, but finding a look-alike to her designer pick wasn’t going to be as easy as it would be with a solid piece. Luckily, we managed to find something nearly identical on Amazon!

This cardigan nails the look. It’s even dead on with its light grey color, pink sleeve cuffs and pink trim at the button placket and neckline. It’s one size as well, so it’s going to fit most. How perfect of a find is this? This is the kind of thing people are talking about when they mention “fate.”

As Holmes demonstrated, this cardigan is a fantastic way to add some flavor to an otherwise simple look. You’ll never go wrong with a white tee and jeans, but you can play around with other looks as well. We think these colors would pair awesomely with a bold blue dress, or with a light pink blouse and dark-wash jeans. Just a couple of ideas!

Of course, you could always nab one (or more) of the three other colors available on the same Amazon page. Go for a red version, a black version or a neutral khaki. They all have those hot pink details, so you know you’re going to look like a star in any of the above. Since they’re one-size, they’re totally giftable too!

