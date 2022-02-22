Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re over the moon for over-the-knee boots. Tall boots have the most sophisticated silhouette, making Us feel like we’re supermodels strutting down the runway. Knee-high boots really do elongate our legs, and we’re here for it. Just like every closet should have a go-to LBD, every wardrobe needs a reliable pair of tall black boots. The only problem is, most of the options we’ve been eyeing are not in our budget.

Katie Holmes often inspires Us with her everyday fashion choices, even if they’re slightly out of our price range. She recently wore tall black boots by Chloe, and we instantly scoured the Internet for an affordable alternative. We felt like another Holmes (Sherlock) on a quest to find a lookalike pair! Mission: accomplished. These tall boots from Amazon are very similar to the Dawson’s Creek alum’s shoes but for a fraction of the cost.

Get the Dream Pairs Women’s Chunky Heel Knee High and Up Boots for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Dream Pairs Women’s Chunky Heel Knee High and Up Boots are made for walkin’! No, but really. Shoppers say these shoes are surprisingly comfortable for heeled boots. The 2.5-inch chunky heel offers support, while the thermoplastic elastomers sole provides comfort. And don’t worry about struggling to get these boots on and off — the side zipper closure saves you the hassle. Other functional features include padded faux-fur lining and a water-resistant sole.

While there are many tall black boots on the market, reviews call this inexpensive pair “perfection.” One customer declared, “Everything about these boots works: the heel is the right height, the fabric and size are comfortable, it rests just under the knee, and they’re super cute and make you feel powerful. I received a lot of compliments.” Another shopper gushed, “Cannot express how happy I am with these boots, they are absolutely perfect and the color is fabulous — goes with everything!! Very comfortable, true to size, a nice slouch in the leg, the material is soft and does have some stretch for added comfort.”

One reviewer basically described our dream shoe scenario: “I adore these boots. They feel like you’re wearing flats but you’re wearing heels and looking sexy without having to walk home barefoot carrying them because your feet hurt so bad.” Bye-bye, blisters! Hello, happy feet!

Not your style? Shop more from Dream Pairs here and explore more boots here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

