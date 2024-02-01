Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Girl power continues! Thirty years after the Spice Girls made their musical debut, the group’s impact is still alive and well. It may have been some time since you’ve screamed the lyrics to “Wannabe,” but if you’re anything like Us, the whimsical words of “2 Become 1” (and other iconic hits) will always have a place in your brain.

Kelly Clarkson paid homage to the legendary girl group during a recent episode of her daytime talk show. On January 25, Clarkson hit the stage during The Kelly Clarkson Show rocking a graphic T-shirt featuring the trailblazing British songstresses. Naturally, she paired it with pleated pants, in a look that grunge dreams are made of.

If you’re a fan of the Spice Girls or live for a cute tee, you can snag the Spice Girls T-shirt Clarkson wore on sale right now. Yes, seriously — Noisy May originally released the Spice Girls T-Shirt for $55 on Nordstrom, but it’s marked down at the moment for $39. Read on for the fashion scoop!

Get the Noisy May Spice Girls T-Shirt for just $39 (originally $55) at Nordstrom!

This isn’t your average short-sleeve band tee! While the five-member group appears front and center, the unique mock neck design and cuffed muscle sleeve style give it a one-of-a-kind look. Best of all? It’s made from a soft cotton material, which is said to hold up well after multiple washes.

Retro-inspired band tees are a fun way to spruce up your wardrobe. You can take a page of Clarkson’s fashion playbook, styling it with wide-leg plaid print pants for a Y2K vibe. You can even pair it with a leather miniskirt and combat boots! If you prefer a more sophisticated vibe, team it with a blazer and trousers so you can bring a little “girl power” to the office. Of course, you can always rock this graphic T-shirt with jeans and sneakers. Easy!

If a versatile band tee is on your fashion bucket list at the moment, this casual Kelly Clarkson slay may be exactly what you need to spice up your closet!

