Kendall Jenner Never Travels Without an Avène Lip Treatment

Do you ever feel like your lips sort of…hate you? You pile balms onto them, you scrub away their dead skin and you drink plenty of water to keep them plump and hydrated, but there they are again, chapped, irritated and basically shriveling up. Their condition becomes even worse when you start to travel!

When it comes to lip treatments, you really can’t just pick anything you see at the checkout counter. Lips can be so picky and high-maintenance; you need to make sure you’re grabbing the best of the best. Does that mean spending $70 on La Mer lip balm? Maybe for some of us. If you want to go the Kendall Jenner route, however, you don’t even have to spend $15!

Jenner once spoke to Allure about her favorite beauty products, and we’re still using her answers as a guide for our own beauty routine. When asked what product she couldn’t live without while traveling, she answered, “I always need a good Chapstick, you know you get dry in the air. I have Avène Cold Cream Lip Cream in the squeeze tube.” The squeeze tube version is actually not available anymore, but the balm version of the same product is!

This Cold Cream balm claims to provide “intense hydration and immediate relief for dry, cracked lips,” aiming to “restore comfort” to a painful pout. Reviewers are obsessed, to say the least. Numerous agree that this is “hands down the best lip balm [they] have ever tried” and that their lips now feel “incredibly soft.” They think the creamy texture is “heavenly,” and they’re impressed with how well it “stays on after eating and drinking.” They cannot get enough of how “extremely moisturizing” it is, saying their lips “crave this stuff.” It’s so good, some even bought multiple just to make sure they’d always have one with them!

For its key ingredients, this balm has cold cream and vitamins E and F to nourish and protect the lips. These work alongside the restorative sucralfate and the super-comforting shea butter. Of course, this balm is also infused with the iconic Avène Thermal Spring Water to keep things soothed and softened!

You can apply this French lip treatment as often as needed, day or night, but it does claim to provide nourishment for up to six hours at a time, so you won’t need to reach for it too often. It leaves a protective coating on the lips and can even be used under lipstick, so it will probably be rare for your lips to be without it!

