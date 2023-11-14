Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether I’m opting for the quiet luxury aesthetic, where minimalism is king, or serving looks in bold prints and colorful textures, jewelry ensures my desired looks come together. When I want to channel Sofia Richie‘s old-money vibe, dainty chains and earrings are a safe bet. To showcase my artsy side, I grab accessories similar to Gigi Hadid‘s charming necklace with chunky charms.

Figuring out where to start my accessory collection was just as complicated as discovering my personal style. Since Amazon is known — and loved — for keeping my cart packed with everything from seasonal staples to heart-healthy supplements, it was the perfect place to start. From high-end jewels from top designers to affordable look-alikes, I found endless bling inspo on the go-to e-tailer.

Trusted accessories brand Kendra Scott is known for their iconic pieces, and one of their offerings has been named the no. 1 bestselling women’s pendant on Amazon. So, of course, we have to chat about it. The Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace is the “epitome of timeless elegance,” and it’s currently less than $50. The 14K gold-plated necklace features a dainty gemstone pendant which adds an extra dose of sophistication.

Get the Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace for $41 (originally $54) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

The 15-inch chain is available in gold, rhodium and rose gold finishes in up to 85 different gemstone combinations. With so many different color combos up for grabs, it can be overwhelming to choose. In that case, you should take a quick look at your interests. Perhaps your birthday is in July, or your favorite color is red. If so, pay homage to your birthstone favorite hue with the Gold Ruby Clear Glass Option. Adjust this method accordingly for your own birthdate!

This bestseller has raked in over 12,400 ratings with 10,300 perfect 5-star reviews. Shoppers even left comments explaining how impressed they were. “This necklace has quickly become my go-to accessory, seamlessly enhancing my style whether I’m dressing up for a special occasion or adding a touch of sophistication to my daily wear,” one ecstatic customer wrote. According to the savvy shopper, the necklace’s quality was a standout feature. “Its classic design exudes a sense of luxury, and I appreciate the quality craftsmanship evident in every detail.”

Whether you want to elevate an outfit or opt for a more casual vibe, this necklace can help you nail your desired style. Tap into your inner fashionista when you check out the Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace at Amazon!

