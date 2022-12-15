Each of These Stunning Jewelry Stocking Stuffers Is Under $70 at Kendra Scott

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We don’t have to tell you twice, but time for holiday shopping is already running out! So what if you still can’t find what you’re looking for?

Already have a main gift but need some stunning stocking stuffers? Looking for a few gleaming jewelry finds to really treat a loved one? Whether you’re shopping for a best friend, a family member or a significant other, you need to shop Kendra Scott. So many stocking stuffers are still available — and they’re all bound to put a smile on the face of the lucky recipient! You can find our faves below for last-minute gifts that don’t feel last-minute at all! And remember, you can always grab an e-gift card too!

These Iridescent Earrings

We don’t think we know a single person with pierced ears who wouldn’t adore these glamorous gold studs. The iridescent drusy stones sparkle beautifully and will fit in perfectly with any outfit — casual or dressed up!

$55.00 See it!

This Dainty Necklace

Shopping for a rose gold enthusiast? Definitely don’t skip over this lovely necklace, featuring a rose gold drusy stone that seriously stands out. The tiny geometric accents are simply the icing on the already decadent cake!

$55.00 See it!

This Gold Cuff Bracelet

Skip the chunky bangles and opt for something more elegant with this minimalist cuff bracelet. It has a timeless look and it’s very versatile, so it can be worn with anything from a long gown to a tee with shorts. As one reviewer said, “It’s a piece you can wear over and over”!

$58.00 See it!

This Silver Chain Bracelet

If you’re buying for someone who prefers silver jewelry, we recommend this beautiful chain bracelet, featuring an ivory mother-of-pearl heart charm. Love it but not quite your giftee’s style? It’s also available with a platinum drusy heart charm or a watercolor illusion heart charm — all on the same page, and all on sale!

$60.00 See it!

This Textural Ring

With its textural quilted band, shining rhodium and stackable design, this ring is a fail-safe gift for any jewelry lover who wears rings. It’s not too simple but it’s not over the top either. It’s just right!

$65.00 See it!

These Bold Red Studs

Our tip? Gift these earrings to a special someone before a holiday party, because chances are, she’ll want to wear them. The Red Illusion stone, unique to Kendra Scott, will be the star that completes her impeccable holiday outfit!

$50.00 See it!

This Crystal Necklace

Looking for a piece with a statement stone? This white crystal pendant necklace is ready to do all of the talking, whether worn with a sleek black dress or a trendy bodysuit and slip skirt. We feel so lucky to be able to grab this newly-released piece on sale!

$55.00 See it!

