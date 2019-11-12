This Keto Detox Tea Is the Perfect Way to Reset Before the Holidays





It’s official — the holidays are around the corner. In addition to family time, catching up on Netflix and the endless quest to finish shopping for gifts, this season is all about the food. From lavish Thanksgiving dinners to endless passed appetizers at work events (mini sliders for the win!), it’s only natural to get caught up in the magic of it all! But if you’re looking to embark on (or continue) a health kick to round out 2019, we may have the perfect product for you.

Sure, you’ve likely heard a lot about detox products — but allow Us to introduce you to a new one. The Ketogenic Detox Tea from GenBoost is a nutrient-rich powdered iced tea designed to deliver two major benefits at once: detox and cleansing! The formula contained in the tea is just the good stuff — think natural ingredients and beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) — but no fillers and artificial colors!

See it: Grab the GenBoost Keto Detox Tea for $37 now!

The celebrity-fave keto diet is seriously making waves in Hollywood and beyond. It relies on the consumption of ingredients like BHB and MCT powder to tap into your body’s natural resources (and stored fat) to become an energy source. The ultimate goal here? Entering a state of ketosis, which is known for stronger focus, mental clarity and productivity.

Whether you’re a rookie or fully engulfed in the ketosis life, this Keto Detox Tea has been designed to support both. Use it as a reset before the holidays kick off, or save it for those New Year’s resolutions in 2020. Of course, it also makes the perfect gift for anyone health-obsessed in your life who’s looking for a little boost.

There are multiple other benefits of the Keto Detox Tea. Detoxification may promote elimination of various toxins from the kidneys, all while providing healthy nutrients to the body. It also has extracts present that may support and restore proper digestion — something that everyone hopes to achieve!

Oh, and did we mention it’s loaded with ingredients that may boost your metabolism? Once your metabolism is increased, the rate at which you burn calories increases — which can lead to weight loss.

The benefits could be endless – so let’s get our cleanse on.

