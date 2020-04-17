Kim Kardashian Gets Her ‘Everyday Look’ Brows With This Clear Gel

The style evolution that we’ve seen Kim Kardashian undergo since she first became a household name has been incredible to witness. From her days gallivanting alongside Paris Hilton to her current status as a pop culture icon and mogul, we can safely say that Kardashian has truly done it all!

The only thing that hasn’t changed over the years is her jaw-dropping beauty. No matter what fashion trends she’s been snapped rocking, her makeup has always looked on point. She helps set the tone for the industry (hello, contouring!) with her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, and has effortlessly mastered the no-makeup makeup look. Her paint is subtle, but there’s always an element of glam to it. That’s usually reserved for the eyeshadow, and to balance it all out she uses this brow gel as a simple way to keep them in check and looking flawless!

Get the Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel for prices starting at just $9, available from Sephora — also available at Nordstrom here and on Amazon here!

All it takes to make your brows appear naturally groomed and in place is a swipe of the Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel. You can use this gel on its own for some quick taming, or team it with your favorite brow powder or pencil after filling them in. Kardashian’s brows are naturally thick and full, so on her off days she might just use this brow gel on its own for a quick groom. But for more dramatic makeup, using this after creating a sharply defined brow shape is perfect.

If your brows are sparse and you’re not quite used to using a brow pencil, powder or pomade of any kind, Anastasia Beverly Hills also makes this brow gel in a number of different tinted shades. These gels can help make your brow hairs appear darker and more filled in, while creating a nice shape in the process.

Get the Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel for prices starting at just $9, available from Sephora — also available at Nordstrom here and on Amazon here!

Anastasia Beverly Hills is a brand that made its name based on their top-notch brow products. They’ve since expanded their makeup line to include practically every item under the sun — but their brow essentials continue to be their absolute bestsellers. This brow gel is a staple product for celebrity makeup artists, which is why it is so sought after. Everything from the brush density, to the formula, to the packaging makes it utter perfection. Whether you’re opting for the clear gel or for one of the tinted shades, you won’t be disappointed with how your brows look after using this!

See it: Get the Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel for prices starting at just $9, available from Sephora — also available at Nordstrom here and on Amazon here!

Looking for more? Check out the entire makeup line from Anastasia Beverly Hills and shop all of the products available from Sephora here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!