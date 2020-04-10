Foundations are like jeans. Seriously. Pretty much everyone wears them almost every single day, but finding the right fit — one that you truly feel comfortable in — is nearly impossible. There’s always something off. Could there truly be not one in the entirety of the beauty industry made to suit your skin?

That may be what it feels like now, but we don’t want you to feel like that any longer. We mean it when we say it’s not you, it’s them. So many foundations are formulated to fit just one type of skin, but the truth is, skin varies from person to person — and even from forehead to cheek! We need a product that considers every texture, shade and blemish. One that will give us that natural, flawless glow we never want to be without. Hi, Laura Mercier — we’re looking for you!

Get the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30 (originally $47) for just $40 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This multi-tasker is a makeup lover’s dream. And by makeup lover, we’re including the top makeup masters in the world. Kim Kardashian’s longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, even uses it to give the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star her “natural luminosity,” as he described it to Vogue. Need more convincing? Even Meghan Markle has been a huge fan of tinted Laura Mercier products for years, as she once told Beauty Banter, choosing them to wear them on days when she wasn’t filming Suits!

Celebrity approval is enough to convince Us, but how about nearly 4,000 reviews on top of that? Yep, this product is truly the It Moisturizer. Shoppers say it’s an “absolute makeup staple” that “makes your complexion look flawless.” They say it “adds just the perfect amount of color and coverage,” and that its “silky smooth” texture “feels like you’re wearing nothing”!

This lightweight moisturizer is currently available in nearly 20 shades, able to blur imperfections on any skin type while working underneath the surface too. The brand claims that this product can help skin retain moisture for up to 24 hours, and with its broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, you’ll be set against the strong rays of the sun. The vitamin C and E complex may help protect against environmental damage too!

This tinted moisturizer is free of parabens, sulfates, fragrance and talc — meaning even those with sensitive, breakout-prone skin will love it. To use, simply squeeze a small amount out onto the back of your hand, using a brush, sponge or clean fingertips to spread it all over your face. Blend, blend, blend! No-makeup makeup perfection!

