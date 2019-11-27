Score Kim Kardashian’s Selfie Secret for 77% Off on Amazon!





Every picture that Kim Kardashian West takes is seriously perfection — especially her selfies! After all, she is the one who crowned herself the queen of the selfie with the publication of Selfish, her 2015 coffee table book.

Besides the fact that the reality star obviously knows her best angles, she also relies on the help of this handy gadget to make every single photo of hers flawless. And right now, during Black Friday, you can score that very same product on sale for a price that’s seriously too good to be true!

Get the LuMee Duo Phone Case (originally $70) on sale for prices starting at just $15, available on Amazon, also available in select patterns at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2019, but are subject to change.

If you want all of your photos to look flawless, then definitely pick up the LuMee Duo Phone Case. The protective iPhone case has built-in lights on both the front and the back of it that are designed to give your face the best lighting for selfies — and for regular photos as well.

Kardashian West has been seen using this phone case countless times, both on her reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and out and about in paparazzi shots. She even collaborated with LuMee in 2018 to create a line of cases. Best of all, you can get your hands on this incredibly handy and useful product for a major discount during this year’s Black Friday sale!

Not only can the LuMee case light you to perfection in every photo that you take, it is also very effective at protecting your phone against exterior damage. One reviewer said that their “phone has dropped several times” and that both the case and the phone were well-protected against shattering and other types of damage.

You can dim or brighten the lights on the front and the back of the case to your liking — and shoppers say that it feels “comfortable on the hand.” The LuMee Duo Phone Case will surely come in handy during any impromptu photo shoot and will make all of your feeds look on point!

