We’re Living in This Tank Top From Kim Kardashian’s Skims Line

Comfy clothes have always been a must for Us, and now is their time to really prove what they’re made of. And by “what they’re made of,” we’re talking about the softest, stretchiest, coziest materials around, obviously. There’s nothing like slipping on a buttery-soft top and knowing you can keep it on all day — and maybe all night too!

We love putting together a cute outfit or getting a little fancy from time to time, but the reality is that our skinny jeans and slip dresses are staying stored away in the closet for the time being. What we really need is the ultimate in all things loungewear. Loungewear can be a form of self-care when you’re doing it right — and if you want to do it right, you have to go Skims!

Get the Skims Cotton Rib Tank for just $34 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Kim Kardashian’s Skims line is the gift that keeps on giving. When it’s time to go out, the shapewear helps to lift and smooth things out, and when it’s time to stay in, the brand’s loungewear is key for relaxing to the max. One must-have pick to start with, if you don’t already own the entire line? This tank top!

This scoop-neck tank is made of a ribbed cotton with just a kiss of spandex for stretch. One reviewer declared it “super comfortable,” specifically noting how it doesn’t cling to skin or feel too tight. Since you’ll never need to adjust it, it’s almost like a second skin…but only if your skin is wildly soft. Basically, it’s like if your skin was just exfoliated and massaged with oils for an hour. That’s the extreme level of softness!

This tank top has a “no-fuss, no-tuck fit” that hits at the natural waist. Just slip it on and go ahead with your day, whether you’re working from home, hanging out on the couch, taking a nap, taking the garbage out or going for a walk. It’s obviously a perfect piece for layering as well. Let it peek out under a zip-up hoodie or cardigan, or slip it on underneath a much less comfortable button-up for your next video conference!

This tank top is available in five muted colors, all of which perfectly represent Kardashian’s fashion sense. Bone is an off-white, Iris Mica is a light purple, Kyanite is a soft blue, Mineral is a faded grey and Soot is a classic black. All five colors are available in an inclusive size range, including both regular and plus sizes, but some are selling out, so grab your favorite fast!

