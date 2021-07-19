Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wearing a kimono at the beach with your bikini is one of our favorite ways to elevate whatever swimsuit we’re rocking, but that’s definitely not the only way to wear them. You can throw them on over any outfit if you want to add a little extra coverage. The key is to find the right styles that can work for both the beach and while strutting your stuff on the street. Anything that’s too beachy can look out of place, but when you find the right one you’ll be able to style it so many different ways!

We decided to go on a shopping excursion to bring you all of the best kimonos that you can wear with pretty much any look, whether you’re wearing a bikini or a bodycon dress. Keep reading to check out these stunning styles!

17 Beautiful Kimonos You Can Wear to the Beach or in the City

1. This Bsubseach kimono comes with a great tie that cinches you in at the waist, which we love!

2. If you like the sheer kimono look this long chiffon version from casuress is an absolute winner!

3. We adore the boho-chic look of this lacy Bsubseach kimono — it can elevate any bikini or outfit to a new level!

4. With all of the different prints that this Hibluco kimono comes in, we truly don’t know which one we’d pick as our favorite!

5. The extra-long length of this chiffon kimono from shermie definitely makes a statement!

6. This MayBuy kimono has a scarf-style design that’s different from your typical floral look!

7. The crochet trim along the hem of this PRETTODAY kimono gives it a cute feminine touch!

8. When you think of a classic kimono look, one that looks like this Moss Rose version is definitely what comes to mind!

9. Shoppers are saying that the quality of this Sidefeel kimono is seriously amazing, and we love all of the different options that are available!

10. The fringe tassel trim that’s on the hem and the sleeves of this SweatyRocks kimono is perfect for anyone with a free-spirited vibe!

11. This sheer lace kimono from Romanstii adds some romantic flair to every outfit that you’ll team it with!

12. Every time you throw on this SweatyRocks kimono you’ll feel like an absolute goddess!

13. Reviewers are saying that this Bsubseach kimono gets them “constant compliments” every time they wear it!

14. The geometric type of design this Floerns kimono is sporting is totally unique!

15. We love the adorable pom pom trim detail on this Dokotoo kimono!

16. If you’re looking for a seriously simple kimono, this OLRAIN version is exactly what you need!

17. This SweatyRocks kimono is a major hit with thousands of shoppers, and we love it just as much as everyone else!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!