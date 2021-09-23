Start Your Day by Sending Wrinkles Away With This Caffeinated Eye Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s nothing like starting your day with a cup of coffee or a chai latte. That jolt of caffeine is a must for early mornings at work, school or at home taking care of your kids. It’s just worth it — even when you show up a teensy bit late with that Starbucks cup in hand. Guilty!

While caffeine can help wake up our mind and body, drinking a coffee (or two, or three) in the morning can actually leave us looking more tired as we start to crash or the jitters start to take effect. It’s sort of a vicious cycle. That’s why we also like to use a form of caffeine without the negative effects. We’ll still drink our coffee, of course, but we’re determined to look awake (and ageless) too!

Get the Kinbeau Caffeine Eye Cream (originally $14) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Having an eye cream with caffeine is key to swiping away signs of fatigue. It may help increase blood circulation, therefore decreasing eye bags, tightening the skin and leaving you looking fresh and well-rested. This cream even takes it a step further by adding skincare favorites like aloe and avocado to moisturize, soothe and promote cellular turnover for youthfulness!

With consistent use, this eye cream may nourish and strengthen skin, increase firmness, hydrate, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, calm puffiness and brighten dark circles. The brand even claims that you could see results within the first week of use!

This eye cream, which is specifically a gender-free product, is recommended for use twice per day. Always start by cleansing skin and following up with any toners, serums and treatments. Apply by pumping the top — we so love a pump jar! — and take just a little bit of product onto your ring finger. Dab the product both under and around both eyes. Don’t ignore the crow’s feet area! Lightly tap the product in until absorbed to avoid tugging at the delicate skin and follow up with moisturizer. Use SPF as well if it’s daytime!

There’s currently a one-day lightning deal on this cream, so buy ASAP if you’re interested, because it ends soon — and could be 100% claimed before the clock even runs out!

