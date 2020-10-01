This Casual Crewneck Sweater Is Proof That Camo Can Be a Neutral

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The camo trend has been around for years now, and it’s not going anywhere. In fact, it’s pretty much a style staple at this point — and we especially love to wear this print in the fall! There’s just something about it that seamlessly blends in with the season’s natural tones.

While we’ve seen countless comfy camo items on the market, this new option from KIRUNDO is a fresh approach on a classic. The little design touches throughout elevate this sweater to another level — it’s so far beyond basic!

KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Winter Camouflage Printed Knitted Sweater (Black)

Get the KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Winter Camouflage Printed Knitted Sweater for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2020, but are subject to change.



Our favorite feature on this sweater just may be the hems. There are tiny cutouts on both the bottom and neckline, which provide a structured and dynamic look. Combined with the pattern, this is bound to be a pick you reach for time and time again.

Oh, and it’s important to note that this isn’t your average camo print. It’s available in a variety of color combinations that all remind Us of beautiful fall foliage. That’s exactly why we think camo is so popular this time of year — it just makes sense! The sweater is currently available in four neutral blends, which will easily fit in with any fashion fan’s preexisting wardrobe.

Get the KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Winter Camouflage Printed Knitted Sweater for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

The sweater just arrived on Amazon ahead of the chillier months, and shoppers have quickly fallen in love! They are thrilled with how effortlessly it pairs with a range of denim washes, and think it “will be your perfect transitional piece heading into fall.” The knit has a “lightweight” feel to it, which is ideal for layering — and best of all, it’s extremely affordable. The truth is that fabulous garments don’t have to cost an exorbitant amount — and this sweater is proof.

See it: Get the KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Winter Camouflage Printed Knitted Sweater for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from KIRUNDO and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!