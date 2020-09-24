The Leopard Midi Dress You’ll Wear From Work to Weddings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love leopard print? We’ve been wearing it since our childhoods, and while we used to fear that it might eventually go out of style, it’s only further cemented itself as a mainstay in fashion. It’s a fun print that can operate as a neutral, it’s flattering and forgiving and it just never loses its cool!

There are plenty of leopard-print options out there for you to choose from, but the only downside of that is that it’s harder to sift through the mediocre pieces to find the marvelous ones. But hey, that’s why we’re here. We’ve searched, we’ve sifted and we’ve narrowed down the options, and this dress has landed on top!

Get the KIRUNDO Midi Leopard Dress starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This cotton midi dress is airy, flowy and relaxed, but it’s not one to sacrifice sophistication for comfort. It won’t settle for anything less than both, and that’s exactly why we love it!

This dress has a button front and an A-line silhouette, with a smocked waist to flatter your figure and pull the look together. Plus, it’s elasticized, so you get more movement out of it. There’s also a skinny tie here so you can add a cute bow accent. Another chic detail we love is the sleeves. The fabric gathers for a bell sleeve look, but then gathers again at the wrists, elasticized so you can easily fit the cuffs over your hands when you’re putting this dress on or taking it off. This also keeps the sleeves from falling over your fingers and getting in the way all day!

This dress currently comes in four colors. They are all leopard print — just different variations. The Khaki version will get you that classic leopard look with colors that match the real big cat’s coat, but you can also check out Green, Red, or maybe White if you want to go for that snow leopard look!

This dress is an amazing buy because it’s affordable but can be worn everywhere. Going to work? Slip on a pair or leather mules, tie your hair into a low bun and grab your cutest pair of blue light glasses. Heading to a wedding? Time to accessorize with all of your sparkliest accessories and metallic accents. Some silver stilettos, a gem-encrusted headband, a shiny clutch…yeah, you’re definitely ready to own that photo booth!

