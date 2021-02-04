Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve never been totally sure if a good pair of thigh-high tights actually exists. It kind of seems like they’ve been fabricated solely for movies and magazines. We’ve tried them in the past, but it’s almost like gravity has a stronger pull on them than it does with anything else. They slip and roll down our legs, as if they’re desperate to escape — that or they grip so tightly we’re afraid they’re cutting off our circulation!

Today is the day that changes. It’s perfect timing too, because if we had to pick just one day to wear fabulous thigh highs, it would be Valentine’s Day. This year, we’re setting ourselves up for success with Kix’ies. Kix’ies is doing things differently. Thigh highs don’t fit the same as a pair of pants, so it only makes sense that they should have their own special sizing. That’s why the brand makes “the only thigh high that measures by thigh circumference — ensuring a proper, stay-up fit,” even if you’re doing extreme sports. They have silicone tops in flirty designs to help keep them in place as well. There are so many styles and colors to look through, from sheer, to opaque, to patterned, and most you can get by the 14th. Let Us show you our favorites to get you started!

1. The Best Thigh Highs for Every Occasion

A classic, opaque, black pair of thigh-high tights is on our wardrobe essentials list. They’re totally key for a gorgeous Valentine’s Day look, but you can wear them with any outfit that typically includes black tights. No more dealing with full-length stockings sliding down your waist or squeezing at your hips!

Get the Kix’ies Thigh-High Stockings in Danielle Opaque Black starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

2. The Best Thigh Highs for Wearing With Your Favorite Heels

This Valentine’s Day, we want to go all out. These red fishnet tights scream “special occasion,” so it only feels right that we pair them with some stunning heels we usually keep cooped up in the closet!

Get the Kix’ies Thigh-High Stockings in Sandra Red Fishnet starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

3. The Best Thigh Highs for a No-Tights Tights Look

You know the no-makeup makeup look? This is the same sort of idea, but with thigh highs. You get that smooth look, anti-chafe feel and extra bit of warmth without distracting from or changing up your outfit!

Get the Kix’ies Thigh-High Stockings in Jenny Champagne starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

4. The Best Thigh Highs for Elongating Your Legs

The vertical pinstripe pattern on these thigh highs will have your legs looking miles long. Supermodels may stare with envy. Bonus: This pair comes with a satin travel bag!

Get the Kix’ies Thigh-High Stockings in Annabelle Grey Pinstripe for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

5. The Best Thigh Highs for Brides

The delicate look of the tiny polka dots on these sheer white tights makes Us feel like we’re living out a romantic fairytale. They’re like tiny flurries elegantly floating down from the sky during the season’s first snow. This pair also comes with the satin travel bag!

Get the Kix’ies Thigh-High Stockings in Brooke Leanne White Polka Dot starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

6. The Best Thigh Highs for Making a Fashion Statement

These argyle thigh highs will earn you instant style points. Simply toss on your best basics and let the standout pattern on these beauties do the work!

Get the Kix’ies Thigh-High Stockings in Kimmie Argyle Black starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

7. The Best Thigh Highs for a Flirty Vintage Vibe

The seam traveling up the backs of these sheer, black thigh highs is, like, chef’s kiss perfection. Sultry, charming, classy, timeless and totally fun. Such a confidence booster!

Get the Kix’ies Thigh-High Stockings in Lois Sexy Seam Black starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!