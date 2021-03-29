Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s a question. Are you tired right now? Somewhat fatigued? Exhausted, even? Chances are, you’re nodding your head, even thinking about taking a moment to rub your tired eyes with your fingers. We’ll give you that moment right now.

Okay, now that we’re through with that, let’s never do it again. Rubbing your eyes can mess with your delicate under-eye skin and cause you to look even more tired. Of course, a nap sounds like the best solution, but a nap isn’t always an option. Plus, even when we get 10 hours of sleep, we can still look and feel tired. It’s like there’s no winning. At least not until you try Klorane’s cornflower eye patches!

Get the Smoothing and Relaxing Patches with Soothing Cornflower (7 sets) for just $24 at Klorane!

These hydrogel eye patches could take puffy, discolored, dry, textured, fine line-covered under-eye areas and completely transform them. We’re talking brighter, softer, smoother, younger and calmer skin. We don’t typically see cornflower water in our skincare, but these patches are proving that we should. Its “soothing, softening and decongesting” effects are no joke, especially when combined with arnica and chamomile extract to refresh and contour.

These eye patches are so impressive that when they were tested on 70 women with sensitive eyes, 90% said they noticed their dark circles had lightened and 89% said their eye area felt relaxed. They also currently have 70 reviews. Not one is under three stars, and the vast majority have a perfect five-star rating.

Shoppers say they would “marry these eye patches” if they could and call them “miracle workers.” They’ve become skincare lovers’ “favorite quick pampering ritual.” They “don’t fall off like many other brands” and are “so soothing and effective” — “perfect for getting rid of under-eye bags.” They’re “definitely a new staple” in many routines!

These eye patches are free of sulfates, silicones, MIT, phenoxyethanol and fragrance. They’re also ophthalmologist and dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic and vegan. And yes, contact wearers, they’re recommended for you too!

To use these patches, simply apply to a clean, dry under-eye area and leave on for 20 minutes before disposing. Want to multitask? One tip is to apply them right before applying eyeshadow so they can catch any fallout while simultaneously prepping your skin for foundation and concealer. Remember also to pop a set into the fridge before use if you want that extra cooling burst to really wake you up and send puffy bags packing!

We know we want to grab a pack of these patches for ourselves, but reviewers recommend them as gifts too in case you’re looking for a quality birthday find or Mother’s Day pick. If you’ve only tried Klorane’s hair products before, the brand’s skincare is about to rock your world, and you’re going to want someone to rave about it with!

