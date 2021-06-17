This Refreshing $18 Mist Is Like Deodorant for Your Hair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Unless you’re some type of superhero, no one is immune to sweat in the summertime. Generally speaking, the parts of our body that are the most porous are the locations where we sweat the most, and that includes includes our hair. It’s one of the first regions where we feel uncomfortable dampness after spending time outside in the sweltering heat.

Dry shampoos are a solid way to help absorb excess oils and refresh your locks, and they’ve become a summer beauty staple for many of Us. But we wanted to take it a step further and explore different types of products that can neutralize any odors and make our hair feel fresh, and that’s when we came across this amazing mist from Klorane!

Dry shampoos have great absorption power, but much like their name suggests, they can leave your hair feeling dry. This refreshing hair mist from Klorane is different — it’s a product that you spritz onto your hair at your leisure the second it starts to feel particularly sweaty. It helps to minimize any unpleasant odors and gives you a refreshing sensation with the help of aquatic mint. Plus, this product seeks to detoxify your hair, which can make it instantly feel cleaner after it’s spritzed on the scalp.

You can use this product on damp or dry hair at any time. It’s a great spray to keep with you in your purse — just be prepared to lend it to envious friends! There’s a full-sized version that you can stash at home, and a smaller one that’s more appropriate for travel. The best part? This mist was designed to feel incredibly light and not weigh your hair down! There’s no need to worry about losing volume if you’re using this mist while you have a fresh blowout, which is a haircare miracle.

Shoppers claim that they can leave their hair unwashed for up to three days with the help of this spray, which is fantastic. This is an excellent option if you have color-treated hair or just like to keep your washes less frequent throughout the week. We can’t imagine surviving the summer without a spray like this — scoop one up and see for yourself!

