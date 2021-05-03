Reviewers Say This Caffeine-Infused Coconut Body Wash Is Incredible

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Waking up, getting out of bed and starting the day is never easy. But let’s be real: Some days are harder than others — especially during the work week. We’re not satisfied with anything less than the best, so how can we improve our mornings? Well, we have a couple of ideas in mind.

For starters, hopping in the shower right away is always a good idea. A solid morning shower not only cleanses you from a night of sleep, it can also make you feel refreshed enough to tackle your to-do list. A shower is an awakening of the senses, and you can improve that experience by using an amazing body wash. In fact, we found an option that can literally wake you up — because one of its main ingredients is coffee!

Get the Coconut Latte Energizing Body Wash with Caffeine and Macadamia Seed Oil for $18, available from Kopari Beauty!

Shoppers are completely in love with this Coconut Latte Energizing Body Wash from Kopari for a slew of different reasons, but the general consensus is that its scent is out of this world. One reviewer described it as “intoxicating,” and another simply just said that it’s “fantastic”! The coffee scent provides a jolt of energy, which will spread all over your body as you soak up the suds. Drinking your morning cup of joe isn’t the only way to stimulate your system — now you can invigorate your skin with this innovative body wash!

This body wash is also incredibly hydrating with the help of macadamia seed oil and coconut water, which contains electrolytes and essential amino acids. Your skin may feel supple and so much softer after using this product! The feeling of well-moisturized skin is incredibly important to us, and it seems like this product may be a key addition to any routine.

Shoppers claim to have noticed a difference in how their skin felt after just one use. Seriously! Using this body wash in the mornings is clearly suiting skincare aficionados already, and we can’t wait to get in on the action. When we’re feeling sluggish and unclear on how we’ll make it through the day, hopping in the shower and lathering ourselves with this body wash is going to get Us prepped to take on anything! Oh, and did we mention that this is vegan, cruelty-free and hypoallergenic? It doesn’t get better than that.

