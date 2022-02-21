The New Kopari Vitamin C Face Mask Is Here and It’s Everything

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“New skincare launch!” It’s a phrase that sounds like the most beautiful music to our ears — especially when a brand like Kopari is involved. Kopari’s clean beauty continues to impress, earning fans like Kourtney Kardashian, so we’re always paying close attention when a new product is on the horizon!

This launch might just be our favorite yet. If your skin is dry, red or dull, this new superfood mask could be your new favorite way to treat your skin. It’s made for all skin types though, so if you’re itching to experience its brilliance for yourself, we say go for it!

Get the Lychee Clean Vitamin C Face Mask for $32 at Kopari! Subscribe to save 10%, or grab a two-pack for $6 off!

This mask comes from Kopari’s new Lychee Clean Vitamin C Collection, which also includes this foaming facial cleanser. This mask, however, was our most anticipated item, especially with how dry our skin has been lately. It’s packed with amazing ingredients including Vitamin C from lychee extract, exfoliating AHAs, pore-minimizing willow bark, softening shea butter and soothing whipped coconut milk.

These ingredients work together, aiming to brighten and hydrate, even out skin tone, prevent premature signs of aging, accelerate collagen and elastin production for plump, firm skin, reduce redness and even target hyperpigmentation. The ingredient list is everything we love to see out of modern beauty too. We’re all about clean, organic, vegan, cruelty-free products — and this one has recyclable packaging!

This face mask even smells amazing. It’s a tropical scent made from a blend of natural aromatic extracts, really adding to the self-care experience of applying it. Close your eyes and pretend you’re on a relaxing vacation!

To use this mask, start by cleansing and drying off the skin. Apply a generous, even layer. Notice how this isn’t a clay mask! It’s all about the hydration. Leave it on for 15 minutes while you hang out on the couch, start doing your hair or scroll through TikTok, and then rinse with warm water. Kopari recommends using it twice a week for happy, healthy skin!

With free and easy returns, a free sample in every order and options to save you money, we can’t imagine anyone would want to skip over this new release. It’s even a great pick for gifting! Whether you’re shopping for Mother’s Day, a birthday or a housewarming, we know it would be a popular present. Make sure you grab one for yourself too!

