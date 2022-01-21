Body Acne? Reviewers Say They’ll ‘Never Stop Buying’ This Cleanser

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Few things irk us more than body acne. It’s one of those things we barely even notice on other people, but it’s all we see when we look at ourselves. Maybe we’ve had it since we were teens or it only recently started to pop up — either way, we’re looking to do something about it.

We already have certain skincare products specifically for our face, but we need something safe and effective for the skin on the rest of our body too. Most body washes we come across, however, are just fancily-packaged versions of regular soap. They cleanse, but they don’t do much else for our skin. Sometimes they even dry it out. That’s why we need a body wash that’s also a skincare treatment!

Get the Good Body Skin AHA + Exfoliating Wash for just $18 at Kosas!

This gel cleanser aims to deliver a “soothing, sensorial shower experience” that leaves your skin looking and feeling its best in years. Its goal is to cleanse, chemically exfoliate and moisturize all at once. It’s packed with AHAs like glycolic, lactic and mandelic acids to promote bright, smooth, blemish-free skin, as well as tropical fruit enzymes to turn over dull, flaky skin for a renewed radiance. It also contains allantoin to condition and soothe!

This body wash is not only non-comedogenic, but it claims to actively unclog pores. It also has a gentle pH of 5.0, which is a wonderful middle ground that can work to balance all skin types — even sensitive. It’s designed to be totally non-irritating, and it’s been clinically- and allergy-tested. It’s also all about keeping things clean, as it’s free of gluten, silicones, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, microbeads and synthetic fragrances. It’s vegan and cruelty-free as well!

This body wash has earned nearly 200 reviews since its launch, with shoppers calling it not only “amazing for body acne” and acne scars, but great for other issues as well. Many say it helped get rid of their keratosis polaris AKA “chicken skin,” calling it “the only thing that works,” while others mention how it’s helped lighten their hyperpigmentation. Someone even mentioned it helps neutralize “itchy bug bites”!

Reviewers say this gel cleanser delivered the “fastest results [they’ve] ever seen” and has “transformed [their] skin” and made it “so soft.” They also love the “heavenly” and “glorious” yet subtle scent, featuring notes of jasmine, orange flower, vanilla, sandalwood and vetiver. Even the “easy-squeeze” bottle is earning points with people! We can see why they’re saying they will “never stop buying” this body wash. We’re definitely adding one to our own shopping cart right…now!

