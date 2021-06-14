StyleSnap: Recreate Kourtney Kardashian’s Bandeau Bikini Style With Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can never have enough swimwear, and we’re going to say that’s an undeniable fact. There are so many different styles out there, so many different colors — and there’s so much inspiration floating around on Instagram. We can’t help it! Amazon makes it so easy for us to find affordable versions of the styles we like too.

Most recently, we were influenced by Kourtney Kardashian to hop into shopping mode when she posted a photo lounging in a neon bandeau bikini. Or was it? It turns out her bikini was actually a bra and underwear set — but that didn’t mean we couldn’t find a swimsuit set of our own with the same kind of look!

Get the ZAFUL Strapless Solid Color 2-Piece Swimsuit (originally $50) for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Kardashian’s “bikini” turned out to be a Fits Everybody bandeau top and pair of matching briefs from sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims line. The issue is that you don’t actually want to wear these pieces in the ocean or pool, and it can feel nearly impossible to find your size in stock at Skims, let alone in two matching pieces. Luckily, the ZAFUL version is water-friendly and comes with both pieces together. It’s also more affordable, though it’s practically identical in every way!

This bikini set consists of a strapless bandeau top with soft padding, as well as high-rise, high-cut, cheeky bottoms to flatter your waist while also elongating the appearance of your legs. The material is smooth and soft, and the Fluorescent Yellow shade looks to be pretty much a dead ringer for Skims’ Neon Lime!

Now, we know we’re not the only ones who want to channel a celebrity’s look when we see them wearing a bikini or another piece of clothing we like. Sometimes it can be hard to find a good look-alike though, especially at an affordable price. That’s why we always keep Amazon StyleSnap ready to go on our browser (or Amazon app).

All you have to do is upload a photo or screenshot showing the piece you want, wait just a few seconds as StyleSnap conducts a digital search, and boom — the handy shopping tool presents a list of similar options all available to buy. Sometimes you might even find the exact piece! Okay, we won’t hold you up any longer. We know you want to give it a try!

