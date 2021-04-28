Kourtney Kardashian Reads This Devotional Book Every Day — Listen Free

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s important to start your morning off on the right foot so you’re in the right headspace to take on the rest of the day. Even when you wake up initially cranky — maybe your alarm went off too early for your taste — you can always take a moment to center yourself and prepare to handle whatever comes next with a clear, cool mind.

For Kourtney Kardashian, this means praying. Specifically, there’s one book she always grabs that helps her stay grounded and connected. Luckily for Us, this book is available on Audible, which means you can sign up today and start listening for free!

Kardashian recently revealed on her lifestyle website POOSH that this book plays a heavy and important presence in her life:

“The first thing I do each morning is get down on my knees and pray. I like to do this in my bathroom so I can look out my window, take in the blue skies, and connect with nature. It’s really important to me to express gratitude for God’s blessings and ask for health and happiness for my family. I keep the book Jesus Calling open on my bathroom counter at all times. It’s a devotional filled with inspiring scriptures for every day of the year. These short and sweet passages are an easy way to stay spiritually connected. If my kids are up, I’ll read this in bed with them. Religion and spiritual status aside, it really fills up my soul to take a moment to reflect and set a positive tone for the day ahead.”

This book has sold over 30 million copies and is a number one bestseller on Amazon, so clearly Kardashian is far from being the only fan. It’s also been lovingly reviewed by fellow celebs including Kathie Lee Gifford and The Bachelor’s Sean Lowe!

Author Sarah Young, a former missionary, has written other popular devotional books including Jesus Always, Jesus Today, Jesus Lives, Dear Jesus, Jesus Calling for Little Ones, Jesus Calling Bible Storybook, Jesus Calling: 365 Devotions for Kids, Peace in His Presence and more. Jesus Calling includes Scripture and personal reflections for every day of the year, and it’s written in first person as if Jesus is speaking directly to you, which many find helps fully immerse them in their spirituality.

When you sign up for a 30-day Audible trial, you’ll be able to purchase this audiobook with a free credit, and that means you’ll be able to keep it and listen to it whenever you want moving forward, even when your trial comes to an end. There are 365 devotions waiting, so why not get started today?

