The Warming Honey Cleanser Kourtney Kardashian ‘Literally Wants to Eat’





Are you familiar with the concept of “skintertainment”? Even if you haven’t heard the word itself, you’ve probably experienced it — and it’s most likely impacted your product purchases. Skintertainment is all about skincare products that not only benefit our skin, but are actually fun to use!

We’ve found plenty of skintertainment when it comes to face masks, but what about when it comes to cleansers? How can cleansers possibly be fun? Well, why don’t we just ask Kourtney Kardashian — who’s currently using this warming face wash and seriously raving about it?

Kardashian explained in an article on her lifestyle website, Poosh, exactly why she loves this Warming Honey Cleanser. “It warms up in your hands before you apply it,” she said. “When you’re massaging it on your face, a little gets in your mouth, and it tastes so good. I literally want to eat it.” Okay, mark Us down as interested!

Shoppers everywhere are also falling for this unique cleanser, saying it “never strips [their] skin” and has a “very soothing” effect, leaving them feeling “hydrated and supple.” They’re calling it a “must-have product” and it’s easy to see why. Even without Kardashian’s stamp of approval, we’d be completely obsessed!

This cleanser is made with pure, raw honey, royal jelly and propolis, and is also infused with papaya enzymes and green tea extracts for all-around healthy and glowing skin. It claims to both cleanse and exfoliate to leave skin “velvety smooth” — that includes problematic and sensitive skin too!

We can use this cleanser either once or twice a day. Apply an even layer to your damp face and neck, massaging gently. This is when the “extraordinary sensory experience” may occur, as the cleanser literally warms up! Rinse well, pat dry and then continue with the rest of your skincare routine. That means breaking out the toner, serums and treatments, eye cream and a moisturizer to lock that hydration in!

This cleanser is suitable for all ages, so if you’re wondering if it’s right for you, the answer is almost definitely a yes — unless you don’t want to enjoy cleansing your face, of course. We know we’re adding it to our cart right now!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!