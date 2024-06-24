Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The Kardashians have been in the limelight so long that you’d think we’d know all of their beauty secrets by now. However, the famous family always keeps us on our toes with the latest treatment or product they’re obsessed with. Don’t get me wrong, I love seeing what they wear once the cameras stop rolling, but I’m even more interested in knowing about what they use while filming because they look absolutely picture perfect from head to toe in every shot.

You’d think that most of the products they use would be incredibly pricey (and you’re probably not wrong), though I was pleasantly surprised to notice Kourtney Kardashian — or I should say, her hairstylist — using one of my favorite drugstore picks on the reality star. There’s no mistaking the iconic pink bottle of Nexxus Flexible Hold Comb Thru Hairspray.

This lightweight hairspray is perfect for everyday looks when you want your hair to stay in place and avoid that annoying crunchy feeling. A quick misting locks your style into place and wards off the effects of humidity (like frizz) for up to 72 hours. Yep, it’s an absolute must-have in the summertime — especially during a heat wave.

Hairstylists have sworn by Nexxus hairspray for years, and other celebrities are also fans of the brand. Miley Cyrus‘ iconic Grammys ‘do stayed voluminous during her history-making performance thanks in part to another Nexxus favorite, the Nexxus XXL Volume Medium Hold Hairspray. Compared to the Kardashian’s pick, which is more of a day-to-day hairspray, the one Cyrus wore is better suited for special occasions when you’re rocking an updo.

In my book, the best products aren’t just loved by the rich and famous — they also have a steady following from everyday people. It comes as no surprise to me that over 9,000 Amazon shoppers have given this hairspray their seal of approval. “I’ve been using this for several years and especially like the light spray without buildup of product on hair. I live in a humid climate and it provides a natural look without being stiff or gummy,” one reviewer writes, while another says that “This stuff is like magic. Keeps your hair in place without the hard hair look or any hard hair in general. Best explained with the word sheer. I love this stuff.”

You may think that the perfect hairspray doesn’t exist, but I think you’ll change your mind once you try this. With a Kardashian endorsement, you can trust that this will be a welcome addition to your vanity.

