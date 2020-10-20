These Skeleton Pajamas Look Just Like the Ones Kourtney Kardashian Wears

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Halloween in 2020. There are no doubts that it’s going to be a little different this year. For most of us, instead of spending the night doing the “Monster Mash” at a spooky costume party with friends, we’ll be lounging back at home with a scary movie and a bowl of candy we bought ourselves. It’s definitely not a bad way to spend the holiday, but why not level up the experience a little bit?

A “real” costume might be too much effort and discomfort for a mirror selfie at home, but some Halloween pajamas sound perfect for the occasion. We’re talking something you can wear whether you’re taking kids out for some socially-distanced trick-or-treating or lazing about on the couch and hitting the hay by 10 p.m. Something cute, warm and maybe a little spine-tingling, just like the pajamas Kourtney Kardashian recently wore!

Get the Just Love Adult Onesie Skeleton Pajamas for just $50 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Kardashian recently posted a mirror selfie in her own pair of skeleton PJs and could not have looked cuter — no bones about it! We immediately went about finding our own pair and were so excited when we spotted this onesie at Amazon. It looks practically identical, and that’s on top of it having amazing reviews!

This is a warm and cozy black microfleece onesie with a white skeleton design down the front and the sleeves. It has a front-zip closure and is hooded, but it isn’t footed, meaning it’s great for wearing both in and out of the house since you can easily slip a pair of shoes on while wearing it!

This boo-tiful costume onesie has a looser fit, upping the comfort factor even further. Don’t be surprised if you fall asleep while wearing yours. You might not be able to help it once you feel its snuggliness. Just make sure to grab that mirror selfie first so everyone knows you celebrated in style — celebrity style!

This onesie is machine-washable and has strong seams for durability, so don’t think you’ll wear it once on the 31st and have to stuff it back into the closet for an entire year. It’s made to last so you can wear it throughout the chilly winter too. If you ask Us, skeletons are always in season!

