Kristin Cavallari Puts On This Brand’s Leggings Whenever She’s at Home

If we had to pick just a few items of clothing to keep in our wardrobe, there is no doubt that leggings would be in that top-tier group. We wear them for lounging, working out, running errands and even just as part of our daily looks. The true question is…which brand do you go with?

For Kristin Cavallari, it would be Beach Riot. When interviewed by The Strategist, she listed the brand’s Ayla leggings as one of the items she “can’t live without” — and she explained why! “The material is really soft,” she said. “They’re very comfortable. I usually go to the office Monday through Friday, and I get dressed up. While I enjoy putting together an outfit, I also always can’t wait to get home and put on my leggings. I’ve worn them to work out, but I pretty much just love them for lounging.”

Comfy leggings with versatility? Exactly what we need. Luckily, Nordstrom has a few Ayla pairs of Beach Riot leggings available, plus a few others from the brand we’re seriously digging. Check out our picks below!

Ayla Ribbed Leggings

We don’t see ribbed leggings too often, but after seeing these fuchsia statement-makers, we’d love to see them every day — on ourselves!

Get the Beach Riot Ayla Ribbed Leggings for $88 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Ayla Leopard Print Ribbed Leggings

Want to spice it up even more? This version of the Ayla Ribbed Leggings tosses a bold leopard print into the mix. Leggings are seriously the best type of item for trying fun styles like this!

Get the Beach Riot Ayla Leopard Print Ribbed Leggings for $108 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Piper Shimmer High Waist Leggings

These leggings fit like a second skin, but they’re probably a little more glittery than your natural skin tone. We love the low-key iridescent shimmer!

Get the Beach Riot Piper Shimmer High Waist Leggings for $98 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Colorblock Leggings

These leggings are so sporty, and the unique color-blocking sort of gives us a retro vibe, which is always a plus when it’s done this well!

Get the Beach Riot Colorblock Leggings for $98 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Torte High Waist Mix Print Leggings

High shine, tortoiseshell print, contrasting colors — these leggings have it all. Apart from endless stock, that is. Grab them before they’re totally sold out!

Get the Beach Riot Torte High Waist Mix Print Leggings (originally $118) for just $89 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Want to see the rest? See more Beach Riot leggings here and shop all other leggings at Nordstrom here!

