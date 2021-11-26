These Apple AirPods Are a Music Must-Have for Kristin Cavallari

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that it’s November, we can officially start playing all the holiday music our heart desires. From classic carols to modern Mariah Carey hits, it’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas. But as much as we enjoy these festive tunes, we try to avoid blasting “Winter Wonderland” while we’re going on a neighborhood walk — after all, seasonal songs aren’t for everyone. Unfortunately, our old iPhone headphones won’t cut it; the cord easily gets tangled and the sound quality isn’t top-notch. Thanks to a recommendation from Kristin Cavallari, we’ve decided to invest in Apple AirPods instead.

The Uncommon James founder told The Strategist that she can’t live without these Apple wireless earbuds. “I listen to music all the time. I wouldn’t be able to travel without these,” Cavallari said. “Anytime I go on vacation, I always have them in my ears. I can’t imagine a life without music — anything from Banks, to Kaskade, to Ellie Goulding. I just rediscovered Lykke Li’s album So Sad So Sexy — it’s so good. I’m all over the map.” Cavallari has always had killer taste — we’ve admired her aesthetic from The Hills to Very Cavallari. Honestly, we’ve been emulating the reality star’s style since her days on Laguna Beach. And now you can purchase her go-to music gift from Amazon!

Get the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for just $115 (originally $159) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Upgrade your audio experience with the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation). Once you set up these earbuds, they’ll immediately begin connecting after you put them in place. The cutting-edge technology senses when the AirPods are in your ears and pauses when you take them out. Get ready for high-quality sound with these wireless wonders! And you won’t have to worry about running out of battery with these buds — the charging case provides more than 24 hours of listening time. These top-rated AirPods are currently on sale for $115 at Amazon, so don’t miss this amazing deal!

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, these AirPods are a “cultural phenomenon” — everyone from Jake Gyllenhaal to Jennifer Lawrence has rocked this high-tech trend. But celebrities aren’t the only fans of this functional fashion statement. With over 384,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these ear buds are a major crowd-pleaser!

One review reported, “A simple double-tap during music listening will skip forward. To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call, or even get directions, just say ‘Hey Siri’ to activate your favorite personal assistant.” So cool! Another satisfied shopper said, “These AirPods are amazing for everyday things like phone calls, listening to music while traveling and other low-impact activities. The sound is really great, linking them to my iPhone was super easy and the battery life is really good. If you’re looking to ditch the corded headphones and you’re someone on the go, this is a fantastic purchase.” Sold! This holiday season, give the gift of game-changing audio with these Apple AirPods.

